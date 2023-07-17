2 arrested after dogs found dead and alive on Mississippi properties

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after multiple dogs were found both dead and alive across two properties in Mississippi.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, last Monday, deputies responded to a call on Pine Bluff Road in Newton County in reference to a call regarding animal neglect.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found multiple dogs abandoned in cages, tied to trees and running loose.

Deputies also found “numerous amounts” of deceased dogs on the property.

According to the sheriff’s department, the dogs had not been fed or watered in some time.

Deputes then found a second property on Peavy Road also containing a large number of dogs: 71 in total.

“Realizing the magnitude of the situation, we contacted the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and, in turn, they contacted Animal Rescue Corps out of Nashville,” said the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

After the teams got on location with a local veterinarian, the sheriff’s department says they were able to secure and treat all the dogs in both locations. The dogs were then taken to Nashville for further care.

William Patten and Natalie Fancher Patten were arrested and charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty.

More charges will be filed, the sheriff’s department says.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.