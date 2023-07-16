Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Sheriff’s office captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, officials say

SLED said an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office captain was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office captain in South Carolina was charged after officials said he stole drugs acquired by authorities during a Pill Take Back program.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Charles Jeffrey Underwood was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the 48-year-old was fired Thursday after he learned SLED issued warrants for his arrest.

In March, Crenshaw said as part of internal controls, staff discovered discrepancies related to the sheriff’s office Pill Take Back program. The pills are valued at less than $2,000, according to the arrest warrants.

“Medication that is collected, as part of this program, is stored in a secure location within the Sheriff’s Office separate from where our evidence is stored,” the sheriff said. “At no time was any evidence in a criminal case compromised as a result of this incident.”

Underwood was arrested within approximately four hours of his termination and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

“As part of our Mission Statement, our employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of accountability. I hold each employee to this standard,” said Crenshaw. “Each employee understands that they will be held accountable for their actions. The public holds law enforcement to a higher standard and this is why we place emphasis on it in our Mission Statement.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Denmark's Holger Rune to win their men's...
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
Co-driver dies after car crashes during rally race
Police officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's...
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims’ families