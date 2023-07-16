Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach, Massachusetts State Police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash-landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane’s final approach, Massachusetts State Police said.

State police said the crash “resulted in a hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half.” Authorities did not name either person on the plane and said both were transported to a hospital.

The pilot was then flown to a Boston hospital in life-threatening condition. The female passenger was uninjured and released from a local hospital, police said.

The 2006 Piper Meridian airplane departed from Westchester County, New York, earlier Saturday afternoon. The pilot and passenger are Connecticut residents, police said.

The crash is being investigated by state police, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA spokesperson said the NTSB is in charge of the investigation.

The aircraft was removed and taken to a secure location at the airport and the crash scene was cleared, state police said.

The crash happened almost 24 years to the day after a Piper crash killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette off Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad McMullin
Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

Latest News

FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before...
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
2nd man arrested in connection to downtown Cleveland shooting
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Novak Djokovic wins the first set against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final