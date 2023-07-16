One injured after officer-involved shooting in Natchez

Burger Battle
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Natchez Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near 564 Old Highway 84.

MBI says that deputies were responding to a call for service when a subject began opening fire toward Adams County officers.

The subject received “significant injuries” and was taken to a local hospital. No deputies were injured.

MBI is investigating the shooting. The identity of the subject has not been revealed at this time.

