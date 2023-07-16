Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon subdivision identified

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after a standoff in a Brandon subdivision on Sunday afternoon.

A press release says at 2:53 p.m. Brandon Police responded to a distraught household that reported a family member stating, “he will die by police officer.”

Rankin County Public Information Officer Paul Holley says the house is located on Longmeadow Road in the Crossgates Subdivision.

According to the press release, Joshua Joseph Richard surrendered without incident and was taken into custody by the Brandon Police Department. No one was injured.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department, and Pafford Ambulance assisted Brandon Police.

