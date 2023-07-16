Man taken into custody after standoff in Brandon subdivision identified

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after a standoff in a Brandon subdivision on Sunday afternoon.

A press release says at 2:53 p.m. Brandon Police responded to a distraught household that reported a family member stating, “he will die by police officer.”

Rankin County Public Information Officer Paul Holley says the house is located on Longmeadow Road in the Crossgates Subdivision.

According to the press release, Joshua Joseph Richard surrendered without incident and was taken into custody by the Brandon Police Department. No one was injured.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department, and Pafford Ambulance assisted Brandon Police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.