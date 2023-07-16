Jackson Police arrest man for statutory rape

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man on July 14 for statutory rape.

A press release says officers took James Howard, 35, into custody at 11:17 p.m.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

