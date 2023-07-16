Burger Battle
Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A press release says 51-year-old Frank Tucker of Jackson was walking north on I-55 when an unknown vehicle hit him. Tucker died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the incident.

