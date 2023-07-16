Jackson man killed after hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run on I-55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A press release says 51-year-old Frank Tucker of Jackson was walking north on I-55 when an unknown vehicle hit him. Tucker died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.