First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Main issue today will be the heat. Not all of us are under a heat advisory, but it’s still going to be toasty. The heat advisory is for heat indices of 106 to 110 degrees in areas mostly south of I-20. The exceptions include Warren County and Hinds County. Not included are Rankin, Madison, and Yazoo. Nonetheless, precautions should continue to be taken if you will be outside for any period of time today. Areas not under the heat advisory can still have “feels like” temperatures near 105.

The second concern today will be thunderstorms. Afternoon scattered thunderstorms will be possible with the best storm coverage likely south of I-20...along the highway 84 corridor which roughly runs from Collins to Brookhaven and over to Natchez. Chances decrease further north. A stronger storm or two could briefly approach severe limits with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds possible.

Tonight, showers and storms will drop off after sunset. Some patchy fog may develop in areas that get rain this afternoon.

For your work week, chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday... mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Heat will once again be a primary weather concern for us. The heat and humidity will likely prompt Heat Advisories mid-week through the weekend, with heat index values of 106 to 110.

