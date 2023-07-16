Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

STORMY EVENING: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH THROUGH 10PM
WLBT SUNDAY PM WEATHER
WLBT SUNDAY PM WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We do have a for severe thunderstorms. Those will produce 60mph winds, quarter size hail, and heavy downpours. After sunset, the showers and storms will drop intensity and move out of here by midnight. Expect some patchy fog in areas that received rain. Very heavy rain has been radar estimated in portions of SW Mississippi. 8 inches in Wilkinson and Amite Counties.

For your work week, chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast Monday... mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Heat will once again be a primary weather concern for us. Actual temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 90s. The heat and humidity will likely prompt Heat Advisories mid-week through the weekend, with heat index values of 106 to 110 likely, but it’s starting to look like we will break through to the 111 to 115 threshold and that will prompt Heat Advisories. Plan accordingly if you have outside work or recreational activities on your schedule.

