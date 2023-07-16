Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover

One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover Saturday evening.(Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Saturday rollover sent the driver of a vehicle to a hospital emergency room with significant injuries

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the accident about 4:10 pm Saturday at Tommy Johnson and McMillan roads.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle with the driver still inside located in a residence’s yard, with a fire hydrant lodged in the roof.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported the driver to the emergency department with significant injuries.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

