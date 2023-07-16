Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Claiborne County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Flowood

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - As the years go on, it’s becoming rarer and rarer to see World War II veterans who are still alive, especially those who are 100 years old.

On Saturday, Eddie Hargro wasn’t thinking about his age as a number but rather about how everything throughout his life led him to where he is today.

“Those days are gone forever. I could tell all these young people and everyone about everything I’ve gone through. I don’t regret it,” said Hargro.

Hargro served in the U.S. Navy for two years and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Pearl Harbor. After being honorably discharged in 1944, he decided to return to the Magnolia State and find work. From there, the Claiborne County native moved to Indiana to work at a steel mill. His work there eventually led him back to the South, where he became an associate pastor for the North Jackson Baptist Church.

Hargro is not the only member of the triple-digit club in his family. His wife, Naomi Hargro, turned 100 in January but could not attend Saturday’s celebration due to being admitted to a nursing home earlier that week.

As a member of the “Greatest Generation,” Eddie wants the young people of today’s generation to learn from stories like his. “I’d like for these young people to see what I went through. They need to find out what it’s all about,” said Eddie Hargro.

Eddie even took the time to share his secrets to living a long but very enjoyable life. “Live right, eat right. No smoking, especially no drinking. That has a whole lot to do with it,” said Eddie Hargro.

To top off a memorable day for the Hargro family, Eddie was presented with a certificate from Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. It signified not only his service for his country but also surviving 100 years of whatever life threw his way.

