Biloxi PD investigating possible drowning

The investigation is still ongoing.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Saturday night, officials with Biloxi Police Department are on the lookout for a possible drowning victim.

First responders were dispatched at around 8:41 p.m. after a call was received in regards to someone jumping into the water and never resurfacing, near the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard. Biloxi Patrol Officers, Biloxi Fire Department and the Coast Guard are all currently on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as we receive more information.

