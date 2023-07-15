Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Heat Advisory Until 8PM
WLBT SAT AM WX
WLBT SAT AM WX
By Todd Adams
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot today, with an afternoon high near 96. A southwest wind will gust to 20mph at times. A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 10am - 8pm as heat indices will climb to between 106 and 110 degrees. Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity. Rain relief will remain slime over the WLBT viewing area, with a better chance over portions of north and eastern Mississippi.

Tonight, a 20% chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm to occur early in the evening. Otherwise mostly clear with a low in the mid 70s. Sunday we’ll watch a cold front drop in and go stationary over the I-20 corridor. That will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms at 40%. Most of that will be from 2pm through around 8pm. These storms are not expected to become too organized. Rain chance ease off for the week ahead, but the heat wave returns in full force. Actual temperatures next week will be approaching the upper 90s, with feels like temps in the 105 to 100 range. The normal high/low temperature range for mid-July is 92 and 72.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Don, located over the central Atlantic. Otherwise, tropical storm formation is not expected during the next 7 days.

WLBT at 6a - clipped version

