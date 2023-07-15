Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisories continue across South Mississippi. We are also tracking an increase in rain chances for both Sunday and Monday!

Heat Indices continue between 105 and 110 for our Saturday and Sunday.
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

THIS WEEKEND: Intense heat and humidity will continue across central MS as we head into the new weekend. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle 90 with peak heat index values up to 105-110. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire area until 8 PM for the concern of heat stress. A slight chance for isolated downpours or storms will also be in place but wouldn’t impact everyone or be widespread. The heat could be knocked down a bit on Sunday where there will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

Heat Advisories continue across central and south Mississippi. We are also tracking rain chances ahead for Sunday and Monday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather looks to trend quieter heading into the week as upper-level riding builds across the area. This will limit rain chance and increase temperatures. As of now, data has high temperatures multiple days next week in the middle to upper 90s. We could start to see some relief by late week/next weekend as the heat backs off and our rain chances trend back up.

