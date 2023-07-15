Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

104th birthday party in Meridian

Helen Clark Thomas celebrates her 104th birthday at the Meridian Children's Museum.
Helen Clark Thomas celebrates her 104th birthday at the Meridian Children's Museum.
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You can never be too old for a birthday party.

Helen Clark Thomas and her family proved that as they came together to celebrate her 104th birthday. When asked what her secret was to living such a long and

prosperous life, she said “god is just good to me”.

“I depend on the Lord. He’s mighty good to me. My parents tried to raise me right. I have tried to live a righteous life. I still love God and love my people. I love them all.”

said Thomas.

Helen Thomas, WTOK wishes you a happy birthday and many more.

