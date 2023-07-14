‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a missing Hoover woman says they are staying positive and trusting God their daughter will be brought home safely.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds was reported missing July 13. Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Talitha Russell said the last time she spoke with her daughter Carlee was around 9:18 Thursday night when she left Taziki’s after picking up food and was headed home.

Hoover Police say around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11 who reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. Carlee’s mom said since her wig came off, Carlee’s hair will be braided down to her scalp. Authorities were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Carlee’s mom said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of Carlee’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely, said Talitha Russell.

Carlee Russell and family. (Source: Family)

WBRC’s Jonathan Skinner spoke with Russell’s family Friday morning. That interview is below:

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

