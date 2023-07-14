UPDATE: Jones County suspect arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 51-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Friday evening and charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend earlier that morning.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, an investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said Friday night that Cynthia Barnett of Soso had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 54-year-old Wilson Earl Myrick.

Barnett reportedly was Myrick’s girlfriend,

“Our investigation has been an ‘all hands on deck’ effort (Friday), combining our investigators with investigators and crime scene analysts from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation ” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a release following Barnett’s arrest. “We cannot say thanks enough to the MBI and the other Jones County agencies who responded to the murder scene.

Alleged girlfriend charged Friday in Jones County with shooting, killing boyfriend. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

“We will now transition to preparing a case file for Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson in the furtherance of the criminal justice system process.”

Carter said Barnett was scheduled to make her initial appearance at 2 p.m. Sunday in Jones County Justice Court.

JCSD deputies were called to a mobile home on Azzie Pitts Road in the Matthews community around 6:30 a.m. Friday after a co-worker went to check on Myrick after he failed to show up for work.

JCSD said when deputies arrived at the home, they discovered the body.

Myrick appeared to have been shot and killed at the scene, JCSD said.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth said the body had been sent for autopsy.

JCSD is investigating along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators with MBI and the Jones County Coroner’s Office were on the scene Friday morning.

“This is an active investigation utilizing MBI and Captial Police Crime Scene Unit personnel and assets to support and supplement our personnel and resources,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The sheriff’s department said the following units and individuals also responded to the scene:

Shady Grove Fire & Rescue

EMServ Ambulance Service

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson

Capitol Police Department - Crime Scene Unit

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

