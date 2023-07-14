Townhall focusing on housing, home environment, and economic opportunity will be held at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wendy Lewis has roots in Mississippi. Her parents were born here.

She is a former executive with Mcdonald’s and Major League Baseball. Lewis has been at the table of Fortune 500 companies and wants to share that knowledge.

Lewis is bringing a workshop to Jackson to focus on home ownership, business development, and economic security.

She explains the purpose of the Town Hall meeting and why her company AllyShift - which holds these meetings in cities across the country - is working to connect those who need information and resources with allies who can help with home ownership, create businesses and generate economic opportunities.

Lewis said, “It’s not impossible for us to have. But the most important thing, if we have it, if we can attain it, how do we keep it because it only creates generational wealth, if you can maintain it, and add stability around it for the next generation to actually either receive it or inherit it.”

There are candid conversations about systemic issues. Lewis says Jackson has national attention and she is very much aware of the good, and the bad but also the potential in the capital city.

“I think Jackson, Mississippi is the soul of the nation. What’s happening in Jackson is happening everywhere. Jackson uniquely seems to get it all at once, all the time. So if you’re really going to start transforming outcomes for people, places, and things, why not Jackson,” Lewis said.”

In addition to homeownership, Lewis says panelists will help those who attend discover collective power in helping themselves and others. Panelists will also focus on investments, entrepreneurship, defining mental health, and history.

Lewis said, “We want people in the room that can not only state the problem, talk about solving the problem but also hopefully have some access to folks who want to participate in that solution. And then also very importantly, people in that room who need the solutions badly.”

Dr. Sephus is the Founder/CEO of the Bean Path in Jackson. (WLBT)

Panelists include Dr. Nashlie Sephus, founder and CEO of The Bean Path here in Jackson, and Rev. Hickman Johnson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Lewis hopes to see students at the Town Hall.

She says it’s never too early or too late to learn.

Lewis said, “There will be people there who can actually answer, what can I do about it in Jackson, Mississippi? And so it is really that nice balance of what people might consider privilege, power, and purpose.”

The Town Hall will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the JSU Student Service Center.

You can find more information about registration here.

