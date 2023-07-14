Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Things To Know Friday, July 14

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. A stray bullet hit a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Latasha Smith, 49, was in bed on Dec. 11 when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her Jackson apartment complex, according to her federal complaint. A stray bullet entered Smith’s apartment and struck her arm. Smith, who said her teenage daughter was home during the episode, was taken to a hospital.

2. ‘I didn’t deserve that’: Black man shot in mouth by Rankin County deputy breaks silence about alleged abuse

Months after shocking allegations of abuse and torture emerged against members of Rankin County law enforcement, the two Black men who made those claims are speaking publicly for the first time. Michael Corey Jenkins, who has trouble speaking and eating because a Rankin County deputy shot him in the mouth, took questions from reporters for more than half an hour Thursday. Jenkins said he gets nightmares often, even months later. “Anytime I went to sleep, I’d have a dream where it would have something to do with a gun, somebody’s pulling a gun, somebody’s getting shot,” Jenkins said.

3. DeSoto County man sentenced to 17 years for child sex crimes

A DeSoto County man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing illegal child sex materials. According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Jesse Winters was in possession of materials that displayed child sex abuse acts. He also distributed these materials to others in addition to his personal ownership. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children Division collected and stored the evidence against Winters. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department also worked in tandem with Homeland Security to help convict Winters.

