Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families – benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

The NCAA praised Tennessee for its cooperation, and the Vols escaped the postseason ban penalty. But the infractions panel noted that decision was a difficult one given the circumstances.

“The panel encountered a challenging set of circumstances related to prescribing penalties in this case,” it said in its decision. “The panel urges the Infractions Process Committee and the membership to clearly define its philosophy regarding penalties — which extends beyond postseason bans — and memorialize that philosophy in an updated set of penalty guidelines.”

Four former staffers were given show-cause orders, including one spanning six years for Pruitt, who was fired in early 2021.

