Nalani Thompson crowned as 2023-2024 Choctaw Indian Princess

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Choctaw Indian Princess was crowned on night one of the Choctaw Indian Fair Wednesday.

14 Chahta Ohoyo (Choctaw women) competed for the crown but it was Nalani LuzMaria Thompson who is chosen as the 2023-2024 Choctaw Indian Princess. She was also selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality. Thompson will now serve as an ambassador for the Choctaw people.

During night two of the fair people had the opportunity to meet Thompson and get a signed princess card.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said Thompson is the 16-year-old daughter of Desmond and Kelli Jones. She is from the Pearl River Community. She will be a senior at Neshoba Central High School in the Fall.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.