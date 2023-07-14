Mayor, board of aldermen approve plans for Gluckstadt Police Station

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - If all goes according to plan, Gluckstadt will have a new police station around this time next year.

This week, the Gluckstadt mayor and board of aldermen approved architectural plans for the new station, which will be located on Gluckstadt Way south of Germantown High School.

Assistant Police Chief Barry Hale thanked the mayor and board, state officials, and others for making the project happen.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”

The final step prior to construction starting was the approval of the building’s architectural plans.

Hale said plans were tweaked several times, in part, to ensure they were in line with other developments along the roadway.

He said the chief also made sure that everyone in the police department was involved.

“We included all our staff in the design,” he said. “It was a lengthy process.”

The building will be approximately 14,000 square feet and include not only facilities for officers but a dispatch center, holding facility, and booking office.

It was designed by Dean & Dean Architecture and will be constructed by Benchmark.

Work is being funded through a combination of local and state dollars, including a $750,000 appropriation from the Mississippi Legislature.

Benchmark will have 365 days to complete the facility once construction begins, Hale said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for a later date. The public and media will be invited.

