Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mayor, board of aldermen approve plans for Gluckstadt Police Station

Plans for the Gluckstadt Police Department were approved by the mayor and board of aldermen...
Plans for the Gluckstadt Police Department were approved by the mayor and board of aldermen this week.(City of Gluckstadt)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - If all goes according to plan, Gluckstadt will have a new police station around this time next year.

This week, the Gluckstadt mayor and board of aldermen approved architectural plans for the new station, which will be located on Gluckstadt Way south of Germantown High School.

Assistant Police Chief Barry Hale thanked the mayor and board, state officials, and others for making the project happen.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”

The final step prior to construction starting was the approval of the building’s architectural plans.

Hale said plans were tweaked several times, in part, to ensure they were in line with other developments along the roadway.

He said the chief also made sure that everyone in the police department was involved.

“We included all our staff in the design,” he said. “It was a lengthy process.”

The building will be approximately 14,000 square feet and include not only facilities for officers but a dispatch center, holding facility, and booking office.

It was designed by Dean & Dean Architecture and will be constructed by Benchmark.

Work is being funded through a combination of local and state dollars, including a $750,000 appropriation from the Mississippi Legislature.

Benchmark will have 365 days to complete the facility once construction begins, Hale said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for a later date. The public and media will be invited.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Shoral Bounds
Former Clarksdale Public Utilities lead cashier pleads guilty to embezzlement, ordered to pay over $115k
WLBT General Photo
Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually penetrating a minor
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, July 14