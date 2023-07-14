Hot and Muggy This Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot, muggy, and mostly dry conditions this afternoon will leave us feeling like 105-110 degrees again. Heat advisories have been issued for all parts of central and southern Mississippi. Take heat safety precautions if you have to work outdoors!

Tomorrow will bring another round of the same. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and it will feel greater than 100 degrees for everyone across the state. Very little rain is expected to cool things off. However, the second half of your weekend will be a different story! Sunday will still be hot and muggy, but we expect good coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon to move in and bring some relief.

The relief will be short-lived. By Monday rain coverage is low again and temperatures start to heat up even more. By Tuesday of next week we will see scarce showers and highs in the upper 90s.

