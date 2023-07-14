Henifin gets emotional, vows better communication in response to transparency claims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin responded to claims Thursday he hasn’t been transparent with the public, saying he will “get better.”

“There’s a difference between communication and transparency,” he said. “I think we’ve been very transparent. We may not have been communicating this very well [but] we will get better.”

Henifin choked up as he read from a prepared statement, prior to being questioned by the judge.

For two days, Henifin heard from community leaders, city employees, contractors, and residents about his lack of transparency in managing the city’s water system.

He told U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate he’s only been on the job eight months and his first priority is stabilizing the system.

“I know we have a long way to go to win the trust of our customers,” he said. “They want water that’s safe, pressure that’s reliable, and a bill that’s accurate. And we’re committed to [making] that happen.”

Henifin’s comments wrapped up two days of hearings that were at some points contentious.

On Wednesday, Wingate admonished City Attorney Catoria Martin for interrupting him and for turning her back on the court while he questioned a witness.

He also asked how one of the city’s witnesses was privy to another’s testimony despite being sequestered.

Prior to that, court officials announced an investigation had been launched after someone violated court rules by recording the proceedings being streamed via Zoom.

Thursday was more subdued, but still had its moments, with Wingate at one point threatening to sanction anyone speaking out of turn.

“That’s not how you behave in my courtroom,” he said. “I don’t expect anyone to chime in.”

The judge’s comments came after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba attempted to clarify statements made by the city attorney.

Later, Wingate admonished the mayor for having his cell phone despite not being an attorney on the case.

“An attorney is allowed to come in the building with a cell phone, but only if that person is acting as an attorney,” he said. “You are not here acting as an attorney; therefore, you’re not supposed to be using your cell phone.”

Lumumba apologized, saying he was unaware of the rule.

Proceedings lasted for much of the day, with the judge hearing from the People’s Advocacy Institute, the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, the International Museum of Muslim Cultures, and the EPA’s National Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute, recommended several steps the court could take to improve transparency, including vacating the current confidentiality agreements governing the city’s water and wastewater cases.

She also suggested removing provisions of the interim stipulated order exempting the ITPM from public records laws and adding a provision requiring the manager to comply with state procurement rules.

“There must be an intentional effort to give Jackson residents an opportunity to take part in fixing the water system,” Lumumba said. “We believe that at least 80 percent of hiring should be Jackson residents. According to a recent report filed by the third-party administrator, he’s held only one open house. 100 minority contractors were present. Only three were given bids.”

According to the March quarterly report submitted by Henifin, the hires included IMS Engineers, GCW Paving, and Hardaway Real Estate.

Henifin says he hopes to hire additional minority contractors in the future.

Danyelle Holmes, a national social justice organizer with the Poor People’s Campaign, said Henifin had backtracked on several promises he made early on.

“He made commitments to the community. One was transparency with the city of Jackson. Another was Jackson maintaining its own public water system,” she said. “These are recorded Zoom calls. You can go back and listen.”

Holmes speaks outside the federal courthouse after testifying on the lack of transparency of Jackson's third-party water manager. (WLBT)

As the third-party manager, Henifin is not only responsible for stabilizing the system but drawing up a future governance plan to ensure it remains stable after he’s gone.

Testimony on Thursday revealed that Henifin’s position is funded for at least three years. Some believe it could take longer than that to get Jackson’s water system back on track.

Holmes told the judge that despite Henifin’s initial statements that he supported returning the system to the city, he later told her Jackson likely would not retain it.

“We also learned that Mr. Henifin entered into a 10-year contract with Jacobs. He also expressed he was not pleased with how contractors had been taking advantage of the city... and overbilling them for work that was not necessary,” she said. “He also communicated... that he would not be engaging with those contractors during this process.”

Jacobs Solutions is a national firm Henifin brought on earlier this year to manage the city’s two water treatment plants. The plants were severely understaffed prior to Jacobs coming on.

The Tougaloo College graduate also questioned Henifin’s notion that boil water notices were no longer needed.

Numerous boil water advisories were issued in 2022 prior to the August/September water crisis, with many people being under advisories for the better part of the summer.

Far fewer notices have been issued since Henifin took over, despite some people saying water quality has gotten worse.

For her part, Holmes said she’s still afraid to drink the water that comes out of her tap.

“In my home, when you turn the water on, it’s still running brown,” she said. “And in my own conscience, I cannot drink brown water... I have to shower below and then take bottled water to wash my face and brush my teeth.”

Henifin maintains the city’s water meets all Safe Drinking Water Act standards but agreed there’s little trust in water quality among residents.

“People are so accustomed to receiving boil water notices they are suspect when they are no longer seeing them,” he said. “It is not a normal course of action to receive widespread and multiple boil water notices on a regular basis.”

“Citizens here are conditioned to think that’s normal We’re trying to get away from that.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.