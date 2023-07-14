Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Former Clarksdale Public Utilities lead cashier pleads guilty to embezzlement, ordered to pay over $115k

Shoral Bounds
Shoral Bounds(State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Friday.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was arrested and indicted in June of 2022 after she embezzled customer utility payments.

The press release says she manipulated the computer system to show that her daily collections were less than they actually were.

Bounds was ordered to pay $115,981.33 in restitution and other court fees and will not be allowed to handle public money again.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance

Latest News

Plans for the Gluckstadt Police Department were approved by the mayor and board of aldermen...
Mayor, board of aldermen approve plans for Gluckstadt Police Station
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
WLBT General Photo
Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually penetrating a minor
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, July 14