Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually penetrating a minor
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former track coach at a Canton high school has been indicted for sexually abusing a minor.
According to the indictment, O’Keefe Henderson, the track coach at Canton High School at the time, sexually penetrated a female under the age of 18 on or before January 17 of this year.
Henderson is still listed as a teacher on Canton High School’s website.
Okeefe Indictment by WLBT News on Scribd
