Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually penetrating a minor

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former track coach at a Canton high school has been indicted for sexually abusing a minor.

According to the indictment, O’Keefe Henderson, the track coach at Canton High School at the time, sexually penetrated a female under the age of 18 on or before January 17 of this year.

Henderson is still listed as a teacher on Canton High School’s website.

Okeefe Indictment by WLBT News on Scribd

