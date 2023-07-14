Burger Battle
First Alert Forecast: intense heat, humidity to carry into the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Outside of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms early this evening, mainly to the east, most should be good to go if you have Friday night plans. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight with relatively high humidity levels in place. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle 70s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Intense heat and humidity will continue across central MS as we head into the new weekend. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle 90 with peak heat index values up to 105-110. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire area until 8 PM for the concern of heat stress. A slight chance for isolated downpours or storms will also be in place but wouldn’t impact everyone or be widespread. The heat could be knocked down a bit on Sunday where there will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather looks to trend quieter heading into the week as upper-level riding builds across the area. This will limit rain chance and increase temperatures. As of now, data has high temperatures multiple days next week in the middle to upper 90s. We could start to see some relief by late week/next weekend as the heat backs off and rain chances trend back up.

