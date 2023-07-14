City again seeking developer for convention center hotel, mixed-use project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are again seeking a developer to build a hotel across from the Jackson Convention Complex.

In July, the city issued a request for proposals for a master developer to transform the parking lot across from the convention center into a mixed-use development, complete with a 335-room, full-service hotel, 1,200-space parking garage, and community green space.

This is the second time the city has sought a developer for the project under Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Previous efforts under former Mayors Harvey Johnson and Frank Melton fell through.

Planning Director Chloe Dotson said what makes this RFP different is that the city is not just seeking to build a hotel but create a destination that will connect with the Mississippi Blues Trail, the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, and the convention center itself.

“The center of the area is the beginning or the ending of Farish Street. Capital Street is one block north,” she said. “It’s the epicenter of something special and we’re trying to highlight that and get people to come back downtown.”

The property in question includes about 7.75 acres that are currently used for convention center parking. Almost all of the parcels are owned by the city or the Jackson Redevelopment Authority.

The first phase will include the construction of the hotel, a parking structure, and an open space for entertainment. The second phase will include commercial properties around the parking garage, while the third phase will include 400 apartments or condos, a second parking structure, and more open space.

The RFP is based on recommendations of the city’s previous assessment of the property conducted by Hunden Strategic Services. The study was completed in 2018 and updated following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hotel and the parking garage have been part of the master plan for a long time,” Dotson said. “This will add to current pursuits to reinvigorate downtown.”

Previous efforts to bring in a hotel have fallen flat.

According to the Northside Sun, in 2008, the late Mayor Frank Melton attempted to bring on a Texas-based developer to build a hotel there, but the JRA later rejected the proposal because of the financial risk it would have placed on the city.

Shortly before leaving office in 2013, Mayor Harvey Johnson attempted to bring a $60 million hotel to the site. However, that project fell through because it was not properly bid out.

In 2019, the Lumumba administration issued its first request for proposals to develop the site. It is not known why that RFP did not materialize.

Responses to the RFP are due October 17. The city expects to award a contract next March.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.