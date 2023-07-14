‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi mom is expanding her family by taking in six additional children.

A Desoto County home is now full of activity for a Hernando mom who used to be an empty nester three years ago!

“My son was out of the house. My daughter was living on campus at Alcorn State, so it was just me,” said Amanda Perry.

But that all changed after one phone call from CPS.

”They were told that I was of kin to these children and they were about to be placed in state custody,” said Perry.

Not wanting to see the six siblings separated into four different foster homes, in 2020, Perry said she immediately filed for guardianship and opened her heart and home to 12-year-old Travis, 11-year-old Travon, 10-year-old Travell, nine-year-old Tremaine, seven-year-old Terrell, and the only baby girl, four-year-old Tia.

(Left to right) Tremaine, Travon, Terrell, Travell, Tia, and Travis (Action News 5)

”It makes me tear up... if I have to think about them being separated,” said Perry.

Despite all the love and memories that have already been made, Perry is taking on one more hurdle, the expensive step of finalizing the adoption process.

”The whole total for all of this is going to be about $20,000, but I’m trying to gather all my things that I can do and see what all needs to be done. Like I say, I’m going to try to make it happen by any means necessary,” she said.

Amanda Perry (Action News 5)

Perry said she knows it’s going to take a village raising these six kids.

Luckily, her family and the Hernando community already have her back keeping her stocked with helpful household items.

She said all that’s left is finalizing her forever family, the community calls the “Hernando six-pack!”

To support the new family with legal and adoption fees, donate to their GoFundMe here.

