The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for a family-friendly event, the Jackson Black Rodeo kicks off Saturday, July 15, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

The rodeo is deemed the new ‘Black Rodeo’ after the departure of the nineteen-year event presented by the Real Cowboy Association following the death of its creator.

You can expect the same elements they were accustomed to including bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, live entertainment by P2K, known for his hit “U Turn, tailgating and more.

The rodeo, a favorite pastime of families for decades, will feature professional cowboys performing phenomenal feats of skill as they compete for $10,500 in prize money.

