Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for a family-friendly event, the Jackson Black Rodeo kicks off Saturday, July 15, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

The rodeo is deemed the new ‘Black Rodeo’ after the departure of the nineteen-year event presented by the Real Cowboy Association following the death of its creator.

You can expect the same elements they were accustomed to including bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing, live entertainment by P2K, known for his hit “U Turn, tailgating and more.

The rodeo, a favorite pastime of families for decades, will feature professional cowboys performing phenomenal feats of skill as they compete for $10,500 in prize money.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson
Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the July 4th crash. The...
Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th
Plans for the Gluckstadt Police Department were approved by the mayor and board of aldermen...
Mayor, board of aldermen approve plans for Gluckstadt Police Station