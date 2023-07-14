12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was hit by a car while riding his bike in Jackson.

Police confirm that the boy was 12 years old and that it happened at the intersection of Terry Road and Savanna Street around noon Friday.

The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

