12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Jackson
12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was hit by a car while riding his bike in Jackson.

Police confirm that the boy was 12 years old and that it happened at the intersection of Terry Road and Savanna Street around noon Friday.

The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

