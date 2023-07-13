WATCH: Men shoot at vehicle with rifles from gas station parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a shooting at a gas station.

According to police, several men were in the parking lot of Valero located on Winchester Road when they fired shots at a black car driving by.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. on July 8.

A bystander’s vehicle and a gas station across the street were struck by gunfire.

Three of the suspects were inside the business before the shooting and were captured on video fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

