Wanted Louisiana man on the run in Copiah County, considered armed and dangerous

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to assist the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in locating a fugitive from Louisiana.

According to the sheriff’s office, Phillip Jamison, 40, is wanted for an attempted murder.

Jamison is 5′10″ and approximately 160 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking all county residents to be on the lookout for Jamison and to call if they see anyone fitting this description. Any means of transportation, such as vehicles, motorcycles, and ATVs should have their keys removed.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or 911 immediately.

