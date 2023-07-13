Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute

Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a teenager shot and killed him in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Woodville Drive Wednesday night.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a 32-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds. JPD says he was shot by a 17-year-old male.

The victim of the shooting succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Investigators with JPD are still gathering information at this time, but it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

The identity of the teenager and the victim has not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

One struck in face, neck area during axe attack by church in Jackson
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis