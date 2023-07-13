JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a teenager shot and killed him in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Woodville Drive Wednesday night.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a 32-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds. JPD says he was shot by a 17-year-old male.

The victim of the shooting succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Investigators with JPD are still gathering information at this time, but it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

The identity of the teenager and the victim has not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.