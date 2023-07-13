Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man after a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust.

According to JPD, Lamar Carroll Johnson Jr. was apprehended Wednesday night during a traffic stop near Sanford Street and Jane Avenue.

Jackson Police confiscated 188 grams of marijuana, four psilocybin mushrooms chocolate bars, and a pistol from the vehicle Johnson was driving.

Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana with a firearm with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with a firearm, and misdemeanor possession of narcotics for being in possession of promethazine and one oxycodone pill.

Other items were confiscated by JPD but were not specified.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.