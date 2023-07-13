Jackson City Council votes to make Ted Henifin head of city’s sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 40 minutes of closed-door discussion, the Jackson City Council believes the city’s sewage department needs to be under the control of the same man they hired to solve the water crisis last year.

If this seems like Deja Vu, it’s because the exact same meeting took place two weeks ago.

“We voted on it a week or two ago, but they decided to change one of the things that would increase the probability that Judge Wingate approves it,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

Wednesday’s 5-2 vote in favor of putting Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin in charge now moves to District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

Judge Wingate has praised Henifin over the last three months for his swift work on Jackson’s water system in just nine months of work.

If Henifin becomes head of the city’s sewer system, he’ll be in charge of fixing over 200 known raw sewage leaks that are contributing to polluted waterways in Jackson.

“This will put all those issues that we have with sanitary sewer overflows and many other sewage line breaks, and pollution in the Pearl River and things like that under his watchful eye. I think it’s a great step forward for the city,” said Councilman Foote.

City Council President Aaron Banks says Henifin being in charge likely won’t be the only change that you can expect.

There could also be modifications made to the way your water and sewage bills are calculated.

“One of the things that is important for the citizens to know is that there are going to be some changes in the billing. These are changes that should’ve happened a long time ago,” said Councilman Banks.

Details on how the billing system could be measured have not been released, but Henifin teased an idea earlier this year that one proposal could be using a resident’s property value.

Councilman Foote says the reason for these changes is due to the city pulling in low amounts of revenue through the current water and billing systems.

“That will play a big role in the revenues we have in the years ahead if we can get that straightened out where we’ll really have a high collection rate,” said Councilman Foote.

A decision by Judge Wingate to officially appoint Henifin could be made as soon as next week.

