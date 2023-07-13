Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson City Council votes to make Ted Henifin head of city’s sewer system

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 40 minutes of closed-door discussion, the Jackson City Council believes the city’s sewage department needs to be under the control of the same man they hired to solve the water crisis last year.

If this seems like Deja Vu, it’s because the exact same meeting took place two weeks ago.

“We voted on it a week or two ago, but they decided to change one of the things that would increase the probability that Judge Wingate approves it,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

Wednesday’s 5-2 vote in favor of putting Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin in charge now moves to District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

Judge Wingate has praised Henifin over the last three months for his swift work on Jackson’s water system in just nine months of work.

If Henifin becomes head of the city’s sewer system, he’ll be in charge of fixing over 200 known raw sewage leaks that are contributing to polluted waterways in Jackson.

“This will put all those issues that we have with sanitary sewer overflows and many other sewage line breaks, and pollution in the Pearl River and things like that under his watchful eye. I think it’s a great step forward for the city,” said Councilman Foote.

City Council President Aaron Banks says Henifin being in charge likely won’t be the only change that you can expect.

There could also be modifications made to the way your water and sewage bills are calculated.

“One of the things that is important for the citizens to know is that there are going to be some changes in the billing. These are changes that should’ve happened a long time ago,” said Councilman Banks.

Details on how the billing system could be measured have not been released, but Henifin teased an idea earlier this year that one proposal could be using a resident’s property value.

Councilman Foote says the reason for these changes is due to the city pulling in low amounts of revenue through the current water and billing systems.

“That will play a big role in the revenues we have in the years ahead if we can get that straightened out where we’ll really have a high collection rate,” said Councilman Foote.

A decision by Judge Wingate to officially appoint Henifin could be made as soon as next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
Man faces multiple charges after capital city drug bust
WLBT at 10p
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Public records paint clearer picture of struggles plaguing Jackson’s animal control unit
Public records paint clearer picture of struggles plaguing Jackson’s animal control unit