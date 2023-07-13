Flooding and Heat Concerns Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day in place for flooding risks, especially in our northeastern counties (Attala, Leake, Scott). Rain totals of up to 10 inches possible in some spots. The rain will keep highs in the low 90s again for most of us, though places west of I-55 should miss out on most of it and reach into the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures in those areas will near 110 degrees, so heat advisories are in place for counties along the Mississippi River.

By tomorrow we still expect to see those dangerous heat stress conditions! With the rain moved out by Thursday evening, Friday looks much drier and hotter. Heat indices will be in the triple digits (105-110) so taking heat safety precautions will be necessary all across Central and Southern MS. A similar trend continues into your Saturday.

Sunday we see another increase in rain coverage. This sticks with us into Monday, allowing us to briefly return to seasonable high temperatures. Once the more widespread rain moves out we will make a return to highs in the mid and upper 90s, with “feels like” numbers being a factor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.