First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding developed in just a few places Thursday, mainly over northeastern Mississippi. As stated previously, many if not most areas in our viewing area would not see flooding. Expect low temperatures in the middle 70s. We are still looking at the increasing risk for heat stress by Friday into the weekend. A heat advisory has been issued for our area. Highs will generally reach the middle 90s in most spots with peak feels like temperatures between 105-110. The heat will somewhat back off by Sunday/early next week as rain chances trend back up. Thursday’s high temperature in Jackson reached 92 degrees, despite cloud cover. The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.

