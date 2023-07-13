Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding developed in just a few places Thursday, mainly over northeastern Mississippi.  As stated previously, many if not most areas in our viewing area would not see flooding.  Expect low temperatures in the middle 70s. We are still looking at the increasing risk for heat stress by Friday into the weekend. A heat advisory has been issued for our area.  Highs will generally reach the middle 90s in most spots with peak feels like temperatures between 105-110. The heat will somewhat back off by Sunday/early next week as rain chances trend back up.  Thursday’s high temperature in Jackson reached 92 degrees, despite cloud cover.  The average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack by church in Jackson
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance
Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance
Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute

Latest News

In this image provided by Mississippi state Rep. Michael Evans, floodwaters surround a home in...
People rescued from cars and homes as rapid rainfall causes flash flooding in Central Mississippi
Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast: localized flash flooding possible through early afternoon
Upwards of 2 inches of rain expected in and around Kosciusko today. Those missing the rain will...
Flooding and Heat Concerns Today
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast