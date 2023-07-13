Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: localized flash flooding possible through early afternoon

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A localized flash flooding threat will continue early this afternoon, mainly across the northeastern sections of the area. Otherwise, expect it to feel humid and steamy this afternoon with highs in the lower to a few middle 90s. Heat indices could be up to 105-110 for areas near the MS River where a Heat Advisory is currently in effect. Rain chances will fade away tonight as temperatures bottom out in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: We will wrap up the work week on Friday with heat and a partly sunny sky. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 90s during the afternoon hours with feels like temperatures back in the 100s. Some PM downpours or thunderstorms could develop across parts of the area but shouldn’t affect every spot.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat and relatively quiet conditions will prevail for Saturday to kick off the new weekend. Rain and storm chances should start to increase again by Sunday and early next week from a boundary nearing to our north. As the week goes on, we will start to trend drier as the heat cranks back up.

