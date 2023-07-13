Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen

A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.
A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.(Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A grease fire in the kitchen of an Ellisville home caused significant damage before firefighters were able to get the Wednesday afternoon blaze under control.

Multiple Jones County Volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire about 3:30 pm Wednesday at 297 Jordan Loop Road, Ellisville.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant damage.

According to the fire council, a homeowner was at home when the incident occurred.  He stated it began as a grease fire in the kitchen.

The fire had already breached the roof above the kitchen area of the single-story, brick home as the first firefighters arrived.

Jones County VFDs responding included Southwest, South Jones, Ovett, Powers, Glade and Johnson, as well as Ellisville Fire Department. JCSO also responded to the scene.

