Mothers of Murdered Sons

Arnett, Reed, and Coach Yo highlight day two of the MAC Sports Clinic Week

By Kasie Thomas and Reeves Fisackerly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was day two of the Mississippi Association of Coaches Jimmy Multi-Sports Clinic.

One of Wednesday morning’s sessions consisted of Mississippi State’s head football coach Zach Arnett. He spoke to Mississippi football coaches about how they can take their defensive game to the next level.

Arnett said that he loves coming to these clinics because he learns just as much from other coaches as they do from him.

“We do a lot of these talks, but we also go and sit in on talks to try to learn and pick up things. This is such a talent-rich environment. We’re just like them, the game isn’t drastically different at our level than it is at their level. In fact, I think most of the best coaches in the world are really at the high school ranks,” Arnett said.

The MAC Coaches Clinic continued at Tougaloo College with JSU women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed and Ole Miss Women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Both coaches shared different skills, drills, and techniques for the high school coaches to take into their seasons.

Coach Yo, who led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 this season, was thrilled to be back in front of high school coaches to share her knowledge.

“It was really an honor for my staff and I to come out and be able to just pour in because I hate when I go to coaches’ clinics and I don’t get anything out of it, so hopefully I was able to give one or two gems to everybody,” she said.

The Multi-Sports Clinic continues Thursday with Mississippi State Women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell headlining the event at Tougaloo College.

