What’s keeping Jackson’s animal control unit from enforcing city ordinance on maximum number of animals allowed per household?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League are, again, calling on the city of Jackson to enforce its ordinance that sets a cap on the number of animals allowed per household.

Their plea comes in the wake of Saturday’s arrest of a convicted felon who was locked up on multiple charges including animal cruelty after authorities found him in possession of 24 malnourished dogs.

MARL’s communications coordinator, Debra Boswell, says 43-year-old Lewis Marshall should have never been able to have that many animals.

“I realize there are a lot of urgent things going on in Jackson with the water and with crime, and we know that animals are not at the top of the list. But at some point in time, it is a public safety function,” she said. “You’ve got this case where these animals were abused, and it was a drug case as well with a felon. It all works together.”

Boswell also says there’s an ordinance that could help cut down on breeding which would, in turn, cut down on the number of stray animals throughout the Capital City.

The ordinance sets a limit on the number of animals allowed per household, but Boswell says it falls under the zoning department instead of animal control. This means animal control officers cannot enforce the rule.

“A really simple fix would be just to move that one code under the animal control ordinance. In my opinion, it wouldn’t take but just a brief presentation to the council, and I’m sure that they would support it and vote on it because common sense will tell you that’s where it needs to be,” she said.

But even if that so-called simple fix happened, there would still be the even bigger issue of the lack of an animal shelter in the city of Jackson.

“I see the animals on this particular case from [Saturday] were divided among about four different groups. So, how long does the city expect nonprofits and agencies to bear the financial expenses of their jobs?” she said.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade says it’s his understanding that this ordinance falls under the zoning department as well, and he’d be open to discussions about putting it under animal control.

WLBT tried reaching the city’s zoning director about why this ordinance falls under their department, but she was tied up in environmental court all afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.