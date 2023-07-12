‘Total Loss:’ Terry house destroyed by fire

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Terry Tuesday evening.

Terry Volunteer Fire, assisted by Hinds County EMA, Utica, Byram, and Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Departments responded at about 7:15 p.m. to a call from neighbors in the 1200 block of East Jack Johnson Road.

The home was fully engulfed in flames but appeared to be empty, according to a witness. Residents pulled up, he said, just as the emergency crews were putting out the last of the fire.

Hinds County EMA Director Joey Perkins said the home was a complete loss.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.