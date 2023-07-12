Things To Know Wednesday, July 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hinds County Candidates for Sheriff respond to questions about the Detention Center and escapes

Hinds County candidates talked with and took questions from residents Tuesday night hoping to earn their votes. The Hinds County Candidate Forum was held at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson. Candidates running for Sheriff, Tax Collector, and the Board of Supervisors discussed public safety, the Raymond Detention Center, and infrastructure. Organizers say the purpose of this forum was to help voters choose the best candidate for the job over the next four years. Sheriff Tyree Jones, former interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, and Independent candidate, Reginald Thompson explained their plans for dealing with problems at the Detention Center and escapes from the facility.

2. Mississippi Public Service Commission launches review of Entergy’s response to June storms

We have an update regarding your questions about what happened with the delay in getting the lights back on after last month’s storms. The state commission is taking your questions directly to Entergy. “I just feel like they need to do better,” said Entergy customer Jeanne Baxley. “They need to be better prepared. It’s not all about the almighty dollar. We’re talking about service to the people who pay their bills, and they have a responsibility to us. And I expect that responsibility to come through when we are in need.” Jeanne Baxley lost power at her Edwards home Tuesday morning for the fourth time since June’s storms. She called Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey just before the Commission meeting. What she didn’t know was that he was planning to propose a formal review of Entergy’s response to last month’s series of storms.

3. Justin Storm thankful for opportunity to play professional baseball

With the 203rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins drafted Southern Miss left-handed pitcher, and Madison Central graduate, Justin Storm. Storm was surrounded by friends and family when he received the news that he was going to be drafted. “I think after the Marlins selected me, it was a time where I could take a breath, finally, you know, relax and enjoy it. But, it was definitely a nervous time for me,” he said. Storm’s high school coach, Patrick Robey, was not surprised that he was taken in the draft. “Justin just does things right, and it’s no surprise,” Robey said. “Justin just has the make-up, he has the intangibles, he has the work ethic, he has the parents at home that instilled the things that are very important.”

