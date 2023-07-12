Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner

Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - On July 7, Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart received what she thought was a routine call about a lost wallet.

“We get a lot of wallets, especially here on the trail,” said Cowart. “They will get the wallets back, but not the money, and sometimes, not debit cards, credit cards and even identification. So that is very rare.”

An officer went to Ramey’s Marketplace to pick up the wallet, and inside was a badge along with more than $6,000.

Jennifer Sullivan is the employee who found the wallet sitting open by the register.

“I’m hoping anybody would have done the same thing,” said Sullivan.

“I went around there and turned it around to see the name. When I saw it was a lot of money, I took my hands off.”

Sullivan said she immediately found store manager Randy Bounds, and the pair began to think of a way to locate the wallet’s owner.

“We checked Facebook and everything we could,” said Bounds. “Come to find out, it was a man that lives here in Sumrall.”

Sumrall PD did not reveal the identity of the man for safety reasons, but Cowart praises the employee’s actions.

“In all of what’s going on in society, that person could have pocketed that money and not said a thing,” Cowart said. “She could have taken the money out; threw it in the garbage, but she chose to do what was right.”

For Sullivan, this isn’t her first time finding a large sum of money.

“Everybody tells me,” Sullivan said. “I found a lot of money one time at the hospital. They said ‘I wouldn’t have turned that in.’ I said, ‘If he didn’t die, he would have when he found out his money was gone.’”

Sullivan said that, in a small town like Sumrall, people have to look out for each other.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, July 12
Terry mobile home ‘total lost’ after fire Tuesday
Terry mobile home ‘total lost’ after fire Tuesday
Elise's Wednesday AM Weather
Hinds County Candidates for Sheriff respond to questions about the Detention Center and escapes
JPS asking for volunteers to get campuses ready for new year