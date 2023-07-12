Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Public records paint clearer picture of struggles plaguing Jackson’s animal control unit

In 2021, not a single animal was confiscated, according to the document.
By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-four malnourished dogs were found at a Jackson home over the weekend during a drug bust - again bringing light to a problem people have complained about for years: animal control.

Public records obtained by 3 On Your Side paint a clearer picture of the struggles plaguing Jackson’s animal control unit.

The above document says eight personnel are currently assigned to animal control and less than 3,000 animals have been confiscated between 2019 through June of this year.

Three-thousand animals is about the number the Mississippi Animal Rescue League’s (MARL) communications coordinator, Debra Boswell, feels control officers should be picking up every year on the low end.

MARL alone takes in close to 9,000 animals per year, according to Boswell.

Tuesday, Boswell recommended a quick fix that could cut down on breeding and, in turn, cut down on the number of strays roaming city streets.

Her recommendation has to do with section 202.83 of the city of Jackson’s zoning ordinance that defines a private kennel as “any building or buildings, or land designed or arranged for the care of 3 to 5 dogs and cats, or a combination thereof...”

The reason this is significant is that the zoning administrator has the authority to make the interpretation that households are, therefore, allowed to have no more than two adult pets.

If a Jackson resident has failed to take specific actions to have more than that number, they’re violating the city’s zoning ordinance.

But here’s the problem, according to Boswell…

“The zoning department has got its hands full with the abandoned and dilapidated property, and this [section of the ordinance] doesn’t even register on their to do list,” she said.

She feels the code should fall under animal control so that control officers can enforce the rule instead of the zoning division.

Jackson’s zoning administrator told WLBT she has been with the city for over 35 years, and this specific section of the zoning ordinance has been under the division for as long as she can remember.

But again, even if city leaders put it under animal control, officers would still have to rely on other entities to take confiscated animals because the city’s shelter isn’t in operation.

The shelter closed down in October of 2021. That same year, officers didn’t confiscate a single animal in the city of Jackson.

Boswell would also like to see the city put an ordinance in place that requires pet owners to spay or neuter their animals and require residents to get a license if they want to breed.

Another suggestion of hers that could help animal control is to adopt a licensing program so that officers could get an idea as to how many animals are within the city limits of Jackson.

