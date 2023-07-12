Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked with an axe in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the 3500 block of Terry Road.

Upon arrival, JPD made contact with a 37-year-old man who said that an “unknown individual” was attempting to break into a church.

The victim approached the subject and was attacked with an axe.

JPD says the 37-year-old was hit several times in the face, head, and neck area and was later sent to a local hospital.

The identity of the subject is still unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

