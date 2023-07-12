National Weather Service director tours WLBT

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service Director stopped by WLBT’s studio to discuss the future of the weather industry.

Ken Graham is here in the Metro to talk about his big plans for the National Weather Service. He saw the tools that WLBT has to keep you informed about the severe weather. Graham talked about how artificial intelligence will play a role in the future of forecasting.

“You start looking at probabilistic information. In other words, percentages of certain things happening, like a worst-case scenario,” said Graham. You get machine learning in there. It’s going to get tougher and tougher for the human, the meteorologist, to make a really big difference in those models.

“So it’s going to change our profession. I bid on this job to transform the weather service based on that,” said Graham. We’re going to get more eye-to-eye, less really looking at those models to try and make them better, but communicate that risk to the decision-makers and get the outcomes that we want.”

Graham got his graduate degree from Mississippi State and was a meteorologist in the Columbus, Mississippi, television market.

