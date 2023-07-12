Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man charged in Meridian murder

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.(The Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of 48-year-old Tonio Matthew.

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police. His bond is set at $1 million dollars for murder and $10,000 for grand larceny.

Matthew was found shot to death on the side of the road in Meridian Tuesday morning.

Meridian Police released a statement saying they would like to thank the community for their assistance in the apprehension of Croft.

Police went on to say they cannot solve these crimes without your assistance and support.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County
Georgia woman arrested in Rankin County after fleeing officers; large amount of narcotics found
Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman shot her 10-year-old son multiple times.
GRAPHIC: 10-year-old shot multiple times by mother’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Latest News

FILE - Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi...
‘Her decision was political’: Jody Owens slams Lynn Fitch’s recommendation to reverse 2022 conviction
WLBT at 5p
The city of Madison is planning to annex approximately 4 square miles of property north of its...
Gluckstadt board of alderman, mayor counter annexation attempt by City of Madison
Six Pine Belt-area students at the University of Southern Mississippi were awarded scholarships...
6 Pine Belt-area students earn NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarships
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack by church in Jackson
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson