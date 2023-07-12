Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU Girls STEM Camp expands focus with African professionals mentoring

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s STEM summer camp for girls is helping them get a leg up on obtaining careers in those fields. This year’s free camp broadens the scope by connecting them with professionals from Africa as mentors.

Kaitlin Battle, of Little Rock, Arkansas, is one of the 30 girls participating in Jackson State University’s Girls Summer STEM camp.

“It’s really all around an amazing experience,” said the Little Rock Central High School junior.

Wednesday was devoted to networking with African business professionals in the Mandela Washington Fellowship. Battle wants to be an aerospace engineer.

“I like the idea of space, and I want to build on that,” said Battle. “I want to create something that can help us go there and explore more and see more.”

The four-week camp is expanding its classes in science, technology, engineering, and math to mentorships with the Mandela Fellows on international business relations.

“We have them to talk to our girls about how to do business,” said JSU Director of Student Support Services Dr. Martha Tchounwou. “It’s not only being in science but how they communicate that business to the world and how to bring science to the product.”

Gabrielle Miller is a sophomore at Brandon High School participating in the camp. She wants to be a pediatric nurse.

“I like it because you can learn more and you’re gonna need math and science as you go on,” said Miller. “And I know I need it to be a nurse like with the math and stuff and different chemicals and science and stuff.”

Twenty-five African business professionals will be interacting with the girls in addition to daily courses in STEM, robotics, and programming.

“This creates an opportunity. there’s a wealth of opportunity out there. Again we have these people here,” said the Director of Mandela Washington Fellowship Dr. Lydia Didia Ph.D.

“If you want to invest in any country, you have the contacts for each of those countries represented here.”

Camp ends July 28.

WLBT at 5p - clipped version